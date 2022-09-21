Look: Jared Goff's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Lions First Win
Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions found their first win of the season with an impressive performance against the Washington Commanders.
Favored in a game for the first time in two years, the Lions didn't let that go to their head. Detroit jumped out to a 22-0 lead before the Commanders launched a comeback attempt.
The Lions answered, thanks to a strong performance from quarterback Jared Goff. He led Detroit to a 36-27 win with four touchdown passes on the day.
Not long after the game was over, his girlfriend, Christen Harper, reacted to the win - with just four words.
"No Sunday scaries here," she said.
Definitely no Sunday scaries when your team is winning.