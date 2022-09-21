Look: Jared Goff's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Lions First Win

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions found their first win of the season with an impressive performance against the Washington Commanders.

Favored in a game for the first time in two years, the Lions didn't let that go to their head. Detroit jumped out to a 22-0 lead before the Commanders launched a comeback attempt.

The Lions answered, thanks to a strong performance from quarterback Jared Goff. He led Detroit to a 36-27 win with four touchdown passes on the day.

Not long after the game was over, his girlfriend, Christen Harper, reacted to the win - with just four words.

"No Sunday scaries here," she said.

Definitely no Sunday scaries when your team is winning.