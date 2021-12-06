Look: Jared Goff’s Girlfriend Reacts To Lions’ First Win

The Detroit Lions got their first win of the 2021 regular season on Sunday.

Detroit topped Minnesota, 29-27, on Sunday afternoon. It’s the first win of the regular season for Dan Campbell’s team.

Jared Goff’s girlfriend, model Christen Harper, shared her reaction to the big win on social media. She was extremely happy for her boyfriend and his teammates.

Harper, a model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, was overjoyed with the victory.

“COUPLE GOALS! When your boyfriend throws the winning touchdown pass while you’re shooting your rookie year of #SISwim22 🏈 👙 (Yes, we’re all crying.)” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared on social media.

The Lions are now 1-10-1 on the season, while the Vikings dropped to 5-7 on the season.

Detroit will look to get win No. 2 next Thursday against the Steelers.