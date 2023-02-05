Look: Jared Goff's Message For Derek Carr Is Going Viral

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Jared Goff knows all too well the feeling of the team that drafted you moving off of you.

After selecting him first overall in the 2016 draft, the Rams decided to trade Goff to the Lions two years ago in favor of Matthew Stafford; so the QB can definitely sympathize with Derek Carr's current situation.

But Goff says he's been speaking with Carr about it at the Pro Bowl, telling him that it could be a blessing in disguise.

"There's definitely life on the other side," Goff explained. "Often times a really great life. We had a really good talk about it earlier this week. I think his head is in a great place about it, whatever ends up happening with him."

It's certainly been the case for Goff, who reached his third Pro Bowl in 2022 and nearly helped lead the lowly Lions to the playoffs; posting a 9-8 record for a team with a very bright future.

Here's to hoping Carr can find similar success in his new home.