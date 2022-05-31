Look: Jay Cutler Reacts To Divorce From Kristin Cavallari

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 25: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari got married in 2013. Seven years later, the couple announced their divorce.

During the latest edition of the "Uncut with Jay Cutler" podcast, he opened up about his divorce with Cavallari. He revealed that his bank account didn't really suffer from this situation.

"I don't know what I can say, first of all," Cutler said with a chuckle, via TMZ. "I don't know if I made money, I just didn't... We did OK."

Cutler then admit he "threw a party" when the settlement came through.

Once he was done laughing about this situation, Cutler said everything worked out for them.

"I don't recommend divorce for anybody, let me go ahead and say that," the former NFL quarterback added. "But, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me. It is what it is."

There were reports about Cutler and Cavallari getting petty shortly following their divorce announcement.

Judging by Cutler's latest remarks, the former couple found a way to settle their differences.