Look: Jay Gruden's Question About Dan Snyder Going Viral

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden kept it too real during a recent appearance on 106.7 The Fan.

Speaking with Grant Paulsen of "The Grant & Danny Show," Gruden was asked how hard it could be for the Commanders to land a legitimate offensive coordinator under their current ownership situation.

Gruden was then asked if he would want the job, to which he replied: "Yeah, I'd love to coach again. Who's the owner? Something tells me I wouldn't go back if [Dan Snyder] was."

Gruden's comment started to go viral Tuesday.

