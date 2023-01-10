Look: Jay Gruden's Question About Dan Snyder Going Viral
Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden kept it too real during a recent appearance on 106.7 The Fan.
Speaking with Grant Paulsen of "The Grant & Danny Show," Gruden was asked how hard it could be for the Commanders to land a legitimate offensive coordinator under their current ownership situation.
Gruden was then asked if he would want the job, to which he replied: "Yeah, I'd love to coach again. Who's the owner? Something tells me I wouldn't go back if [Dan Snyder] was."
Gruden's comment started to go viral Tuesday.
