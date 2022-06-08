Look: Jay Williams Reacts To Duke Basketball's Big Hire

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 27: ESPN analyst, former NBA player and pageant judge Jay Williams appears before the 17th annual Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 27, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jay Williams is a big fan of Duke basketball's most recent move.

Earlier this week, Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer made some history when he hired Rachel Baker. Baker will be the program's first-ever general manager.

Williams thinks that other schools will now follow suit after his alma mater's massive move.

"Running Duke like the Fortune 500 company it is. Other schools will do the same," Williams said.

Before Baker took this position with Duke, she spent numerous years with Nike leading its Elite Youth Basketball event strategy. She also worked with the NBA and WNBA.

She'll look to help Scheyer go through the post-Mike Krzyzewski era, plus get the program going with NIL as that has skyrocketed throughout the last year.

This will also be Scheyer's first season as head coach after Krzyzewski officially retired at the end of the 2021-22 season.