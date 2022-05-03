Look: Jaylen Brown Just Dropped Grayson Allen
Jaylen Brown is a man on a mission to start Game 2.
After drawing criticism for his performance in the first game of the series, the All-Star swingman scored 14 points in the first 10 minutes Tuesday night.
Two of which came on this little crossover that dropped Bucks guard Grayson Allen:
You just knew this one would have NBA Twitter talking.
"SIT DOWN," one user laughed in all-caps.
"Grayson Allen got DROPPED," theScore Bet tweeted.
They said Jaylen Brown ended racism with this cross," another user cried.
"Jaylen Brown," a parody account captioned a photo of Michael Jordan.
"Holy push off," a Bucks fan commented.
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are off to a red hot start, leading by 14 two minutes into the second frame.
If Boston can sustain its torrid pace, they can easily tie the series up 1-1.
But, expect the Bucks to answer before half.