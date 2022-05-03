Look: Jaylen Brown Just Dropped Grayson Allen

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 23: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on January 23, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown is a man on a mission to start Game 2.

After drawing criticism for his performance in the first game of the series, the All-Star swingman scored 14 points in the first 10 minutes Tuesday night.

Two of which came on this little crossover that dropped Bucks guard Grayson Allen:

You just knew this one would have NBA Twitter talking.

"SIT DOWN," one user laughed in all-caps.

"Grayson Allen got DROPPED," theScore Bet tweeted.

They said Jaylen Brown ended racism with this cross," another user cried.

"Jaylen Brown," a parody account captioned a photo of Michael Jordan.

"Holy push off," a Bucks fan commented.

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are off to a red hot start, leading by 14 two minutes into the second frame.

If Boston can sustain its torrid pace, they can easily tie the series up 1-1.

But, expect the Bucks to answer before half.