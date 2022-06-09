Look: Jayson Tatum Has A Heartfelt Message For Bradley Beal

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots a free throw during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Bradley Beal got pretty emotional after hearing Jayson Tatum's message to him.

In that message, Tatum told Beal how much of an impact he's had on his career and that he can't wait to see him during the summer.

Beal's response to that message was also just as touching.

"It's surreal," Beal said. "It's dope. For me, I didn't have that image per se. To me, my older brother was my favorite player, outside of the GOATS. I didn't have that image of what a pro was like going through that phase. That was my way of learning. It's funny that he talks about my AAU team because he was part of that. That just speaks volumes of his character and it's who he is."

Even though the two haven't played on the same NBA team, they've still remained really close over the years.

Tatum is currently trying to win his first NBA Championship as the Celtics are up 2-1 in the NBA Finals over the Warriors.

Who knows, perhaps they'll be on the same team again down the line at some point.