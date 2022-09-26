Look: Jayson Tatum Reacts To The Ime Udoka Suspension

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on February 12, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The timing of Ime Udoka's reported transgressions couldn't have come at a worse time for the Celtics.

With training camp right around the corner and Celtics media day being held today, stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were left to answer for their suspended head coach.

When asked how he learned of the Udoka news, Tatum said: "[Expletive], on Twitter, like everybody else." Adding that he hasn't had any communication with Udoka since everything went down and that the whole situation has been "a lot to process."

Tatum and the rest of the Celtics grew tremendously in their first year under Udoka.

But with a year-long suspension and serious doubts about the coach's future with the organization, players are also left in limbo.