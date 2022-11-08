Look: Jeff Bezos Had Interesting Dinner On Monday Night

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos appears to be in the beginning stages of assembling a team that could put a bid in for the Washington Commanders.

Per TMZ, the former Amazon CEO was spotted having dinner in LA with legendary rapper and Roc Nation president, JAY-Z, who's been speculated to be interested in partnering with Bezos to buy the team.

Embattled Commanders owner Dan Snyder is reportedly looking to land over $7 billion if/when he sells the historic NFL franchise.

And while Bezos and Carter certainly have plenty of liquid funds, it's likely going to take even more partners to make things work.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, a DMV native and lifelong Washington football fan, has also expressed interest in being a part of the new ownership team. As well as Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reports that Snyder would like to get a potential deal done within the next six months.