Look: Jeff Bezos Was Asked About The Commanders Rumors

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos didn't exactly dismiss the potential Washington Commanders ownership rumors during his appearance on CNN this morning.

In a sit-down interview in his D.C. home with Chloe Melas, alongside partner Lauren Sánchez, Bezos coyly admitted he's aware of the talk.

Via an excerpt from CNN.com:

'Yes, I’ve heard that buzz,' Bezos said with a smile. Sánchez chimed in with a laugh, 'I do like football. I’m just going to throw that out there for everyone.' Bezos added, 'I grew up in Houston, Texas, and I played football growing up as a kid … and it is my favorite sport … so we’ll just have to wait and see.'

The former Amazon CEO has reportedly been assembling a team that could put a bid in for the historic NFC franchise. One that would include: JAY-Z, Kevin Durant and Matthew McConaughey.

Bezos was spotted having dinner with Jay in LA last week as the Commanders look to wrap up a sale of the franchise within the next six months.