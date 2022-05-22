Look: Jeff Fisher's Outfit Went Viral On Saturday Afternoon

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jeff Fisher of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Michigan Panthers lost on Saturday to fall to 1-5 on the USFL season, but at least Jeff Fisher's pregame outfit was on point.

Fisher arrived at last night's game in Birmingham sporting tight, ripped jeans, a blue long-sleeved shirt matching the blue accents in the Panthers' uniforms, camo sneakers and magnetic reading glasses around his neck.

Check out the drip.

Cue up all the "divorced dad" jokes. Fisher was on the receiving end of more than a few of them on Twitter.

Fisher's pregame 'fit might have been the highlight of his day. The Panthers lost 33-17 to the Birmingham Stallions and had their game cut off late in the fourth quarter to show ads and local news segments.

Fisher and the Panthers will have to run the table in their last four games to finish .500.