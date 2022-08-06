Look: Jemele Hill Calls Out Brittney Griner Critics

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Jemele Hill speaks onstage during OZY Fest 2018 at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Ozy Media)

Brittney Griner's situation in Russia has been the talk of the sports world for several weeks, and understandably so.

Earlier this week, Griner was found guilty on drug charges. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison.

Before a Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years in prison, she apologized for having cannabis oil in her luggage back in February.

"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here," Griner said. "I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that, that is far from this courtroom."

Even though Griner denied any criminal intent, some people have stated that she broke the law. On Friday, Jemele Hill went on Twitter to call out people who share that sentiment.

"Fascinating and oh so telling where this 'rules are rules' energy is coming from with Brittney Griner," Hill tweeted.

Griner has been in Russia since her incident at an airport in February.

The United States has reportedly had discussions with Russia about a potential prisoner swap. At this time, that appears to be Griner's only path back to America.