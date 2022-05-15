Look: Jemele Hill Has A Show Suggestion For ESPN

VARIOUS CITIES - MARCH 16: In this screengrab, Jemele Hill speaks at the featured session “Impacts of Activism” during SXSW Online on March 16, 2021. (Photo by SXSW/Getty Images)

Jemele Hill has an interesting show suggestion for ESPN moving forward.

Hill thinks that Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi should have a similar show to what Peyton and Eli Manning do with the "Manningcast."

This show would obviously be for basketball as they're two of the great players in the WNBA.

Taurasi currently plays for the Phoenix Mercury, while Bird plays for the Seattle Storm. Their respective teams just played against each other with Phoenix coming away with the victory.

Between the two, they have seven WNBA titles and 22 All-Star selections. Bird is also the WNBA's all-time assists leader while Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.

This will have to happen after the two are done playing. It doesn't sound like either player will retire anytime soon.

It would surely be a fun show to watch if it happens, though.