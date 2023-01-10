Look: Jemele Hill Is Furious With ESPN's Dana White Coverage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jemele Hill attends 'Spotify - Jemele Hill is Unbothered' at Gitano on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)

Just last week, TMZ released video that showed UFC president Dana White slap his wife during a New Year's Eve party.

Despite video showing White's confrontation with his wife, he has not been punished by the UFC - or ESPN. The UFC’s biggest television partner has been eerily quiet about the whole situation.

That has rubbed former ESPN personality Jemele Hill the wrong way. She thinks the coverage from ESPN is questionable, calling it "soft."

Here's more from Hill's piece for the Atlantic:

The issue isn’t that ESPN has ignored White’s situation entirely. It’s just that the coverage of the incident has overall been pretty soft. Having worked at ESPN for 12 years, I know intimately the difference between cursory coverage and a nonstop national conversation fueled by the massive sports-media machine. The most recent example of the latter is the Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who became a daily fixture in ESPN’s news coverage and commentary after he was suspended for posting a link on his social media to an anti-Semitic film.

Clearly Hill isn't happy with her former network's choices on the matter.

Is she right?