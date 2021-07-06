Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To The Drama At ESPN

Former ESPN host and writer Jemele Hill is one of many who weighed in on the situation at her former employer involving Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols.

Things exploded over the weekend when a New York Times report documented leaked audio of Nichols from July 2020 complaining about Taylor taking over her role hosting the NBA Finals.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols said. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

Nichols publicly addressed her comments on the air yesterday. As for Hill, she said she woke up to 82 text messages on July 4, the day the news broke, and tweeted some of her thoughts on the matter Sunday evening.

“Like I said last summer when all these corporations and companies were putting out these, we support black people tweets, watch what they do, not what they say. Evergreen message,” Hill wrote.

There is very clearly no love lost between Hill and ESPN after her departure over three years ago. The 45-year-old journalist left the Worldwide Leader in February 2018 after more than a decade with the company.

We wouldn’t doubt that she has a lot more to say on this matter, but will likely choose to keep her thoughts to herself.