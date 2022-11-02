Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Salary News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Journalist Jemele Hill attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

It's no secret that there are inequities amongst different people in the United States, as well as the rest of the world. Race, gender, religion, all play a role in how individuals are viewed, treated and compensated.

Speaking on African-Americans in particular, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sounded off on some of these realities. Something that former colleague Jemele Hill jumped in on shortly after:

The bottom line is that just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts ... I'm not talking about me even though I've got news for you, I am underpaid compared some people on television ... but that's a subject for another day. I ain't apologizing to that for a damn soul. I am underpaid.

Hill's response got some reaction as well on social media.

"Dude making 7 figures a year is mad that he's not making eight. 1 percenter problems." a user laughed.

"Pay the man!" another said.

"He's also horrible at his job," a user commented.

"Ever thought that might have something to do with viewership numbers and Smith being in the niche of sports?" a viewer asked.

"Did not know this. Makes sense why he said that now."

Stephen A. reportedly makes closer to $12 million per year thanks to an additional $4 million-per-year production contract.