Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To Supreme Court's Football Coach Decision

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Jemele Hill speaks onstage during OZY Fest 2018 at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Ozy Media)

On Monday, the Supreme Court made further waves after ruling that a high school football coach had the constitutional right to pray at the 50-yard line after his team's games.

Shortly after, The Atlantic's Jemele Hill reacted to SCOTUS' decision. Tweeting, "The issue wasn’t about him praying, but that he was pressuring other students to join him. Please let a Muslim coach try this and see what happens."

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court cited that the Bremerton High coach was within his First Amendment rights. Saying that the school district violated those rights by barring his on-field, postgame prayers.

Hill's criticisms are in line with others who oppose SCOTUS' ruling, pointing to the pressure some kids might feel to participate even if it doesn't align with their faith, (if they have one).

On the other side, more conservative pockets of the country see Joseph Kennedy's win as another massive victory for their ideology.