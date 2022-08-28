Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To Tom Brady's Facial Changes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Journalist Jemele Hill attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Not only did Bucs quarterback Tom Brady sound different at the podium this weekend, but he looked different too.

In his first press conference since returning from an 11-day excused absence to tend to "personal matters," Brady admitted there's "a lot of [expletive] going on."

It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of [expletive] going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process.

But journalist Jemele Hill noticed something off about TB12's appearance. Tweeting, "Sooooo … we gonna talk bout what’s going on with TB12’s face?"

Some wondered if the seven-time Super Bowl champ had some sort of plastic surgery. Brady's cheek bones were much more defined, as was his chin.

Whether or not its a side effect of what's going on in his personal life is up for debate. But the QB said he "feels good" and is ready for the start of the 2022 season.