Look: Jemele Hill's Comment On Donald Trump Is Going Viral

On Tuesday, millions of Americans around the country will be casting their votes for their respective candidate of choice.

As millions do their civic duty, former ESPN host Jemele Hill couldn't help but notice the "stain" left behind by former President Donald Trump. She thinks people across the United States are voting to hurt others, rather than supporting their own causes.

"The stain that (Donald Trump) has left on our democracy is permanent," she said during time on the Dan Le Batard Show. "A lot of people are voting to hurt others, they're not even voting to impact their own lives, they are voting so someone else doesn't get something. That says so much to me about where we are."

"People will vote for lower gas prices over democracy - it's just what it is," she explained. "They will vote for things that they can touch, even if it brings in wider, more horrible things that negate the thing that they think that they're voting for."

Everyone is entitled to vote for who they'd like, but Hill clearly thinks not everyone is voting for the good of the country.