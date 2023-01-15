Look: Jen Selter's Racy Swimsuit Photo Going Viral

Getty Images.

Fitness influencer Jen Selter is trending on social media this weekend.

A cold front is hitting most of the country on the NFL's Wild Card Weekend, but Selter is heating up her fans at home.

A photo of Selter on the beach in a racy swimsuit is going viral on social media.

"Let go of the things you can't control. Focus on what you can control, that’s where your power is ⭐️" the 29-year-old wrote on social media.

Selter, one of the most-followed influencers on social media, is enjoying the beach time.

Selter is known to some as the original fitness influencer on social media.

It's not hard to see why.