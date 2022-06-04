Look: Jena Sims Has Message For Brooks Koepka Before Their Wedding

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with his girlfriend, Jena Sims, after winning the 2018 PGA Championship with a score of -16 at Bellerive Country Club on August 12, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka and his girlfriend, Jena Sims, will soon tie the knot.

Before they do so, Sims has one last message for her soon-to-be husband.

"You set my soul on fire, @bkoepka ❤️‍🔥 see ya at the altar in a few 😉," she said on Instagram.

Sims, in the meantime, has been enjoying her last few days of not being married.

"Giving the ✌🏼to being (legally) single," she said in a social-media post earlier this week.

Koepka and Sims' relationship has been one of the best to follow over the years. They'll soon officially tie the knot.

We wish the power couple a happy and successful marriage.