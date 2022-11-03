Look: Jena Sims New Swimsuit Video Going Viral

Last week, Jena Sims, the wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, turned heads with a dress she wore to the LIV Golf party in Miami.

The New York Post had details from the event:

For the bash, Sims — who wed Koepka, 32, over the summer in a lavish destination wedding — rocked a green and black Camila Coelho mini dress that boasted a plunging neckline. She paired the daring look with black, knee-high boots. Later in the night, Sims posed for photos with her gal pals and Koepka, the captain of LIV Golf’s Smash GC team.

Just a week later, she's turning heads on social media once again. On Thursday afternoon, the model showed off every swimsuit from her new swimsuit line.

Check it out.

Sims and Koepka have had quite the summer. After he left to join LIV Golf, the pair got married and then Sims opened her new swim line.

They're living well.