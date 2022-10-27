Skip to main content
Look: Jena Sims' Racy Golf Party Outfit Went Viral

Jena Sims and her husband, Brooks Koepka, at The ESPYs.

Earlier this week, Jena Sims, the wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, gave fans a peek at the tour’s welcome party at LIV Miami.

“LIV at LIV, who’d a thought,” the model said on her Instagram story before this weekend's event in Miami.

The New York Post had details from the event:

For the bash, Sims — who wed Koepka, 32, over the summer in a lavish destination wedding — rocked a green and black Camila Coelho mini dress that boasted a plunging neckline. She paired the daring look with black, knee-high boots. Later in the night, Sims posed for photos with her gal pals and Koepka, the captain of LIV Golf’s Smash GC team.

Sims posted a photo of the dress on her Instagram page.

Koepka recently picked up his first win in LIV Golf.