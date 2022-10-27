Look: Jena Sims' Racy Golf Party Outfit Went Viral

Earlier this week, Jena Sims, the wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, gave fans a peek at the tour’s welcome party at LIV Miami.

“LIV at LIV, who’d a thought,” the model said on her Instagram story before this weekend's event in Miami.

The New York Post had details from the event:

For the bash, Sims — who wed Koepka, 32, over the summer in a lavish destination wedding — rocked a green and black Camila Coelho mini dress that boasted a plunging neckline. She paired the daring look with black, knee-high boots. Later in the night, Sims posed for photos with her gal pals and Koepka, the captain of LIV Golf’s Smash GC team.

Sims posted a photo of the dress on her Instagram page.

Koepka recently picked up his first win in LIV Golf.