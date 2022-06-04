Look: Jena Sims Shares Beach Photo Before Wedding

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka and his fiancee, Jena Sims, are getting married in just a few hours.

Before they officially get hitched, though, Sims had celebrate one last moment of being single - legally, at least. On Friday night, she shared a photo of herself on the beach.

With her back to the camera, Sims could be seen giving the peace sign and enjoying a view of the water.

"Giving the ✌🏼to being (legally) single," she said on the post.

Koepka and Sims will join yet another golf power couple that got married just a few weeks ago: Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky.

Sims is detailing all of the lead-up to their wedding on her Instagram story, giving fans plenty of behind-the-scenes action.

