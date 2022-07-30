Look: Jena Sims Shares Honeymoon Photos With Brooks Koepka

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with his girlfriend, Jena Sims, after winning the 2018 PGA Championship with a score of -16 at Bellerive Country Club on August 12, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

In June, star golfer Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims got married in Turks and Caicos.

On Saturday, Sims shared some photos from their honeymoon in Mykonos.

Sims kept her caption short, writing, "Honey-mooned."

This wasn't the first time that Sims posted photos from her honeymoon on Instagram.

A little over a week ago, Sims shared photos from a beach with the caption: "From instagram fiancé to instagram husband."

Koepka and Sims met at the Masters in 2015. Two years later, it was revealed that they were dating. In 2021, they got engaged.

Now that the honeymoon phase is over for Koepka, he's back on the golf course. LIV Golf Invitational's debut at Bedminster is currently underway.