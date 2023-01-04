Look: Jena Sims Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, model Jena Sims, had quite the year in 2022.

Koepka left the PGA Tour to become one of the first members of the new LIV Golf league. Just a few months later, the couple was celebrating their wedding.

Not long after that, Sims entered the swimsuit game with her own line of suits. Over the past few months she's been showing off the bikinis and she was back at it earlier Tuesday night.

"The reversible bikinis are snow joke ❄️🥶 Thank you for supporting my 2nd @oneoneswim collab 🫶," she said in the caption of the post.

Koepka and Sims dominated 2022 and its seems like Jena is off to a good start with another swimsuit line.