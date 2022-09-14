Look: Jenn Sterger Reacts To The Troubling Brett Favre News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Comedian Jennifer Sterger performs during Laugh Factory Takes Over the Main Stage at 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images) Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a report emerged showing old text messages between Brett Favre and former Gov. Phil Bryant.

The messages allegedly show that Bryant, Favre and others worked together to pull in $5 million for a volleyball stadium for the University of Southern Mississippi. The only problem is that the money came from welfare funds.

Following the news on Tuesday, Jenn Sterger took to social media to react to the latest Brett Favre scandal. In a lengthy post on Twitter, she said days like today are tough because she'll always be linked to Favre.

In 2008 when Sterger was the sideline reporter for the New York Jets, she alleged that Favre sent explicit text messages, voice messages and photos to her.

Favre admitted to sending voice messages, but no photos. He was eventually fined by the NFL, but received no further punishment for his alleged actions.

At the end of the thread she wrote on Twitter, Sterger said she believes in redemption for those who express remorse - of which Favre has not.

I believe in redemption when people have: expressed remorse. Have done the work. And have taken that work out into the world to show you they learned something from it. Brett Favre has done none of that. I’m roadkill in his rear view. And you all are just now discovering that awful people do awful things when there are no consequences. Welcome to the real world.

It's unclear if anything will happen to Favre as a result of the latest troubling news.