Look: Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider's First Pitch Goes Viral

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has a pretty good arm.

Over the weekend, the San Francisco Giants invited Schneider to throw out the first pitch for Pride Day at Oracle Park.

Schneider made the most of the opportunity, throwing out a pretty good first pitch.

Take a look.

"Jeopardy! megachamp Amy Schneider throws out the ceremonial first pitch on Pride Day at Oracle Park," said Andrew Baggarly.

Unfortunately, Schneider's first pitch didn't get coverage from the network the game was broadcast on.

"Fox Sports refused to show Jeopardy champ Amy Schneider throw the first pitch on Pride Day during their coverage of the Giants/Dodgers game. Schneider is a trans icon with the 2nd longest winning streak in Jeopardy history," a fan said.

It's unclear if Fox Sports' decision was intentional or simply an oversight. It's worth pointing out most games don't provide coverage of the first pitch unless it's a well-known celebrity.

Regardless, it would have been a pretty cool moment if Fox aired Schneider's first pitch.