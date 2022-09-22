Look: Jeopardy! Contestant Has Embarrassing NASCAR Answer

The contestants who compete on Jeopardy! are some of the smartest people in the world.

However, they tend to have one weakness on the show - sports questions. That was the case this week when a NASCAR question was tossed out.

One contestant selected the category "Budweiser and Sports" and another was not ready for the question to follow.

"This NASCAR prince drove the No. 8 car for Budweiser and ordered loads of the brew for his friends at his North Carolina compound," the answer read. There was also a photo that accompanied the reading.

A female contestant responded, throwing out Richard Petty's name. She was very, very wrong.

Check it out.

Thankfully, the contestant who initially picked the category said the correct response.