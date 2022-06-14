Look: Jeopardy! Contestant's Embarrassing Answer Goes Viral

CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek rehearses his lines on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

A contestant on Monday night's episode of Jeopardy! had an answer that was so wrong it went viral on social media.

Mazin Omer selected the $400 question in the category "Knight After Knight" during the opening round. He was asked to identify which star was knighted in their birth name, Sir Maurice Mickelwhite.

This question should've been an easy one because Jeopardy! showed a picture of the star that Omer needed to identity. The right answer to this question was English actor Michael Caine.

In a stunning turn of events, Omer answered the question with: "Who is Mick Jagger?"

Fans of this popular trivia show couldn't believe Omer botched this question.

The contestant to Omer's left, Lisa Hernson, was able to get this question right.

Talk about a bad beat for Omer.