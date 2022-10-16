Look: Jerry Jones, Allen Iverson Photo Going Viral Sunday

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 10: American former basketball player Allen Iverson receives interview during rehearsal for 2018 Double 11 Global Shopping Festival on November 10, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

NBA legend Allen Iverson is an icon in the city of Philadelphia for his historic run with the 76ers. That's what makes a certain photo of AI and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones so special.

Ahead of tonight's huge Cowboys-Eagles game, Cowboys insider Jon Machota of The Athletic shared a photo of a shirt he saw a Cowboys fan wearing in Philadelphia today. It shows The Answer standing side-by-side with Jones while dressed entirely in Cowboys gear.

Iverson has been a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan since he was a child. He has even stated before that he loves watching football more than basketball.

Eagles fans may be disappointed to know that AI doesn't have their backs for tonight's game against the Cowboys. But they'll find a way to cope.

The Eagles are 5-0 this season and could climb to 6-0 for the first time in years with the win over the Cowboys tonight.

Philadelphia have done so thanks to a top five offense and a top 10 defense that has held four straight opponents to 21 points or less. They had a two-week stretch earlier in the season where they held the Vikings and Commanders to a grand total of 15 points.

Tonight they face a Dallas Cowboys defense that is playing historically well and might be the best in the NFC.

The game will be played at 8:20 pm ET and will air on NBC.