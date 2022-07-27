Look: Jerry Jones Apologizes For "Offensive" Comment

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

During a press conference at open training camp on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used a derogatory term for little people while offering a remembrance for late scouting director Larry Lacewell.

Just hours later, Jones issued an apology through the team's public relations staff.

“Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize,” the 79 year old said in a statement.

Lacwell passed away at 85 years old back in May. He worked closely with Jones from 1991-2004.

Here's the context in which Jones used the derogatory term earlier today:

“Lace held court out here,” Jones said. “I’m going to get me somebody, a m-----, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us. Look at the practice with us. “But, you know, we all need our props. A little memory that goes with him.”

The Little People of America deemed the "m-word" a derogatory slur back in 2015. The organization condemned Jones with a statement of its own earlier this evening.

"M***** is a term that has widely been known to be derogatory for years and should be common knowledge to anyone in the public arena, such as Jerry Jones," the LPA said, per TMZ Sports. "Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse. Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable."