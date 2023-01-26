Look: Jerry Jones' Message For Mike McCarthy Goes Viral

FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy met with reporters.

During the course of their interaction, McCarthy revealed what team owner Jerry Jones told him. According to McCarthy, Jones wants him to be the head coach of the Cowboys for as long as Tom Landry was.

"Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said that Jerry Jones has told him he wants McCarthy to coach here in Dallas as long as Tom Landry did. Three years down, 26 to go," Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken said.

While Jones may have told McCarthy he wants the head coach to be around for that long, it likely comes with a caveat. Landry led the Cowboys to five Super Bowl appearances and countless NFC title games.

McCarthy hasn't made it past the second round of the playoffs with the Cowboys yet and Jones likely won't be too patient if he misses the NFC title game again next season.