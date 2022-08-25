Look: Jerry Jones' Message For Stephen A. Smith Going Viral

On Thursday, all-time Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith met face-to-face with longtime team owner Jerry Jones.

During a live broadcast in front of The Star in Frisco, Texas, Jones joined Smith for a debate at the First Take desk.

"Deep down you're a fraud, you're a real Cowboy fan!" Jones said to the delight of Dallas fans present for the live taping.

Take a look at the viral clip here:

Smith has always relished in the Cowboys' failures. Earlier in today's episode, the popular sports media personality ranked the Dallas squad as the seventh best team in the NFC and predicted yet another early postseason exit this coming season.

Jones has been waiting on this opportunity to face Smith all week.

“I’m sure Cowboys Nation is going to smother Stephen A. in some Texas-sized hospitality,” Jones said yesterday, per CowboysCountry. “We can’t wait to show him how to kick off the 2022 Season … Cowboys style! He will see what The Star is all about. This is going to be about as much fun as he has had in a long, long while.”

The Cowboys will kickoff their preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET.