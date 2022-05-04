Look: Jerry Jones' No. 1 Player In NFL Draft Revealed

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made quite the scene last week when he revealed the team's draft board to the media.

Some of the media questioned the Cowboys' first-round pick of Tyler Smith, but then Jones revealed the team had him over other offensive linemen at the time.

The Athletic's Jon Machota was able to look at the Cowboys' board a bit more closely and saw who their top overall player was. It was none other than Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who went to the New York Giants at fifth overall.

Dallas will now get to face him twice a year since New York is in the NFC East, too.

After Thibodeaux, the Cowboys had Evan Neal, Aidan Hutchinson, Garrett Wilson, and Sauce Gardner as their five best players in the draft.

The Cowboys didn't end up with any of these players since they weren't in a good enough position to take them. They also weren't able to trade up after Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that they were looking into it.

Maybe Jones will consider doing this again next year for the 2023 NFL Draft.