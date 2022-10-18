Look: Jerry Jones Takes Side In Dan Snyder Controversy

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has been one of the most controversial figures in NFL circles for some time now, but Jerry Jones reportedly still stands firmly behind his NFC East rival.

In a conversation on Tuesday's "NFL Now," Ian Rapoport explained the status of the situation surrounding Snyder's ownership. Which he says won't change until Jones' mind does.

Most people are on the same page - most owners, most notably - are on the same page with wishing that Dan Snyder was not an owner. ... It's not Goodell himself saying, 'You're out,' it's 24 owners voting to decide that Dan Snyder can no longer own the team. They're not there yet... From my understanding, Jerry Jones - so important and influential in the direction that this is going to go is still on-board with Dan Snyder. If that changes, it would be a dramatic turn.

For now, those on the outside will just have to wait for the results of the many investigations into Snyder's work environment and behavior.