Look: Jerry Rice Has Harsh Message For Charles Barkley

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors entered Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a chance to book their ticket into the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry and company took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series before the Dallas Mavericks finally found a win. With a 3-1 lead in the series, the Warriors had a chance to eliminate the Mavericks from the playoffs tonight.

Before the game tipped off, though, NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley appeared to have some negative things to say about the Warriors. That didn't sit well with Bay legend Jerry Rice.

The former San Francisco 49ers star took a shot at Barkley where it hurts most - his lack of championships. Rice showed off his Super Bowl rings, of which there are plenty.

"Do you have any championship rings #charlesbarkley @nbaontnt ? Stop hating on the Warriors!!" he said.

Rice didn't have to do Barkley like that!

As for the actual game tonight, the Warriors opened up a commanding lead at the end of the first half. However, the Mavericks have responded in the third quarter and trail by just 10 points entering the fourth quarter.