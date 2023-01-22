Look: Jerry Rice's Outfit Is Going Viral On Sunday

Jerry Rice is ready to watch his San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening.

Rice, who's one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, was seen wearing a chain that featured a 49ers helmet around his neck.

Here's a look at it:

This looks like something that was custom-made for him as the 49ers try and get back to the NFC Championship Game.

They're coming off a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round last week as they came alive in the second half. They outscored the Seahawks 25-6 in the final 30 minutes.

The winner of this game will move on to play the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday. Maybe Rice's outfit will get the current players even more fired up heading into this one.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.