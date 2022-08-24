Look: Jessica Biel Reacts To Her 'Summer Catch' Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jessica Biel attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The sports world is reminiscing about one particular sports-related romantic comedy on Wednesday.

Summer Catch, which features the Cape Cod Baseball League, is old enough to drink - at least legally. The film which stars Jessica Biel and Freddie Prinze Jr turned 21 years old on Wednesday.

To celebrate the anniversary, Biel took to Instagram with one of the most iconic scenes from the movie. She also made it clear that she did her own stunts for the film.

"I did my own stunts 😂 Happy movie-versary to Summer Catch!!" she said in a post on Instagram.

Check it out.

While the movie wasn't a major hit with film critics, it's become a cult classic for plenty of sports fans out there.

Biel is a major reason why.