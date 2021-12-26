Jets fans usually aren’t happy every Sunday. But on this particular Sunday, CBS drew fans of the Gang Green‘s ire.

It appears New York’s Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars is blacked out. Even in the tri-state area. Instead, the network has chosen to show the more consequential game between fellow AFC East rivals: the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

To no one’s surprise, fans weren’t happy. And they expressed as much across social media.

“CBS is showing Bills-Pats over Jets-Jags ?????” one fan replied.

“WAIT A SECOND,” another fan tweeted in all-caps. “IS CBS NY REALLY PLAYING THE PATS/BILLS GAME WHEN THE JETS ARE PLAYING AT THE SAME?!” she asked. Questioning, “IS THIS REAL LIFE?!”

It wasn’t all bad in the minds of some New York fans.

“Thank GOD CBS gave us bills patriots on channel 2 instead of Jets Jaguars,” a fan commented.

Dark days in the surrounding New York area. Few NFL franchises are struggling as badly as the Jets and Giants over the past few years. Who would’ve thought the Nets and Knicks would takeover the New York sports market over the New York Football Giants and Broadway Joe’s Jets.