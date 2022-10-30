Look: Jets Fan's Halloween Costume Is Going Viral Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 16: A general view of the New Meadowlands Stadium during a preseason game between the New York Jets and New York Giants on August 16, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

It's not Halloween quite yet but that isn't stopping New York Jets fans from dressing for the occasion for today's game against the New England Patriots. One fan brought their A-game though.

Prior to the game, a fan in one of the front rows went viral for dressing up as giant shopping receipt. The costume is a clear reference to Jets head coach Robert Saleh saying that he was "keeping receipts" from the critics after their season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Since then, the Jets have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL. They've won five of their last six including four straight road games.

The video is going viral with over 28,000 views in less than half an hour. Even non-Jets fans can't help but praise the fan for their creativity:

"Not a Jets fan but a W for the costume," one user replied.

"The players autographing it is awesome," wrote another.

"Best costume of the year," a third wrote.

"Very cool. Let’s go Saleh!" wrote a fourth.

But the Jets will need more than clever costumes to beat the New England Patriots today. They haven't beaten Bill Belichick's team since 2015 - and many of their losses since then have been utter blowouts.

Win or lose though, this season has been a revelation for the Jets and the fans have something to look forward to in November for the first time in ages.