Look: Jets Players Appear To Be Happy With Quarterback Change

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets celebrates with Corey Davis #84 after a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As an organization, the New York Jets are trying to make it clear that Zach Wilson still has a chance to start for them in the future. But apparently the players didn't get the memo.

A video has been going viral of the Jets' receivers hanging out with new starter Mike White. That may be normal, but not what they're all wearing.

At least three of the players can be seen wearing "Mike F'N White" t-shirts and wearing it proudly. At the end of the video, White can be seen wearing a t-shirt in support of his tight end, Tyler Conklin.

That's a pretty good indicator of how much the players support White and vice-versa. Fans in the comments are begging to learn where they can get that same shirt, but other fans see it as a sign that the players simply support White much more than Wilson:

"I'm glad White is playing over Wilson rn but damn this has to sting if you're Zach. The affection the locker room has for White is undoubtedly stronger than it is for Wilson," one user wrote.

"It might be over for Zach bruh," wrote another.

"Braxton (Berrios) even wearing it and that’s Zach boy," a third user pointed out.

Given that White has had two of the most prolific performances by a Jets quarterback over the past two seasons, it's clear why the receivers might be so fond of him.