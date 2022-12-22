Look: Jets Player's Outfit Going Viral Before Jaguars Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets need a win tonight in order to have a good Christmas and one of their players has the perfect outfit to mark the occasion.

Ahead of tonight's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets linebacker Quincy Williams showed up to the game dressed as Dr. Seuss's The Grinch from How The Grinch Stole Christmas. He boasted that his plan is to ruin Christmas for the Jaguars.

"You already know what mood we in! Ruining Christmas!"

The clip is going viral with over 23,000 views in under an hour. Jets fans are delighted to see that their linebacker is in the "holiday spirit."

"That's what I'm talking about Grinch Quincy! Steal their joy! Lfg!" one user replied.

"O hell yeah The QW Grinch about to bring the heat seeker," wrote another.

"This is the energy needed," a third fan wrote.

Quincy Williams might be bringing something a little extra to this game. He was a third-round pick by the Jaguars in 2019 but was cut after two seasons and 18 games played.

But since joining the Jets in 2021, he's been at tackling machine and the team's No. 2 tackler over the past two seasons. If there was anyone who really wanted to bring more in a game like this, it's him.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime Video.