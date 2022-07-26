Look: Jets Player's Zach Wilson T-Shirt Is Going Viral

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah rocked one heck of a shirt on Tuesday when he showed up to training camp.

Uzomah was rocking a classic "Time Person of the Year" shirt that featured Zach Wilson's face on it.

This is in reference to the wild story involving Wilson a couple of weeks ago.

The second-year quarterback was accused by his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile of having a relationship with his mom's best friend.

Gile accused Wilson of being a "homie hopper" during the relationship before she added some laughing emojis on an Instagram post.

Since then, Wilson's teammates have had fun joking around with him about the rumor. Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was one of them as he shared the famous gif of Terrell Owens saying "That's my quarterback" a couple of weeks ago.

There will likely be plenty more jokes to come from Wilson's teammates in the weeks to come.