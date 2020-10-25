Look: Jim Harbaugh Made A Big Appearance Change Last Night

When you think of Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, what comes to mind?

If “khakis” isn’t close to the top of your list, you’re probably lying (or you don’t know Jim Harbaugh very well). The Michigan Wolverines head coach is perhaps the best ambassador for khaki slacks in the sports world.

Harbaugh has previously explained that his love for khakis came from longtime college and NFL assistant Dave Adolph at the University of San Diego.

“Dave would wear khaki pants every day to practice, and most coaches that I had, I’d see them and they wore sweat pants and they wore shorts,” Harbaugh recalled this summer. “And I go, ‘Dave, why do you wear the pants every day?’ ‘Pockets, put my script in the pockets, place for my pens. place for my whistle.’ It just made so much sense, it just made perfect sense.

“And so the next day I started wearing, I started to wear pants, too and, sure enough, a place for chewing gun, for pens, scripts and all that.”

Harbaugh appears to be moving on to something new, though. Michigan made its 2020 debut against Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Wolverines head coach was not rocking khakis.

Jim Harbaugh is not wearing khakis. 2020 just keeps getting weirder #MinnvsMich pic.twitter.com/xjK7mK6dKD — Andrew Quinn (@AJQuinn82) October 25, 2020

Michigan beat Minnesota in impressive fashion.

Does this mean the khakis are gone for good?

We have a very important question to ask… Is this the end of the Harbaugh khakis? 😂 pic.twitter.com/JFDhy7kAvm — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2020

We’ll find out next week.

Michigan is set to take on Michigan State at noon E.T. on Saturday.