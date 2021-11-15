Look: Jim Harbaugh Burned His Pants On Saturday

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is typically one of the more “fiery” head coaches on the sideline, so this is on brand.

It appears the Wolverines coach got a bit to close to the team’s space heater in the first half of Michigan’s 21-17 win over Penn State.

Patrick Barron, a photographer for Michigan sports, tweeted a photo of the aftermath.

Jim Harbaugh's pants got burned by the space heater on the sidelines in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/RPF60G3UwZ — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 15, 2021

“Jim Harbaugh’s pants got burned by the space heater on the sidelines in the 1st half,” Barron said.

For those wondering, coach Harbaugh did receive new pants for the second half though.

In case you're wondering, yes, he acquired new pants in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/lZjaSODCdD — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 15, 2021

Michigan was able to snap its two-game skid against Penn State on Saturday.

Following a tough loss to in-state rival Michigan State last week, the No. 8 Wolverines needed the win in Happy Valley to keep any chance of making the College Football Playoff alive.

Michigan won on a game-winning drive thanks in large part top to running back Hassan Haskins who finished with 156 yards. Five straight Haskins runs started the drive before QB Cade McNamara connected with tight end Erick All on a 47-yard TD.

Michigan has a quick pit stop in Maryland before a showdown with No. 6 Ohio State to end the season.