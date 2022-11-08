Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season.

Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.

Ahead of The Game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looked ahead to what the rest of the schedule will bring.

“It’s still a rampage. And you have to keep it going. It’s definitely magical, we’re on a really good ride. Want to do everything you can to keep it going,” Harbaugh said while breaking down the remaining schedule. “Really locking in, 18 days from now takes us to the Ohio State game, so every single day, everything we do is locking in."

When asked to describe what those 18 days will look like, Harbaugh made his thoughts clear.

“Attacking each day and trying to make that day the best,” he said. "Best meetings, and best practices.”

Ohio State and Michigan face off on November 26.