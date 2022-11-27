Look: Jim Harbaugh Reacts To Michigan Players Planting Flag

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date on Saturday against Ohio State.

The Wolverines went up to Columbus, a place they hadn't won in since 2000, and plastered the Buckeyes by 22, 45-23. The win got them to 12-0 and sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second-consecutive season.

It also likely sent them to the College Football Playoff, unless they self-destruct against the Purdue Boilermakers next week.

After the game was over, Wolverine players planted the Michigan flag at midfield, right at the center of the "O" at Ohio Stadium. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about that on Sunday afternoon and absolutely loved it.

"I want to get that flag and put it in our museum," Harbaugh said.

The Wolverines have now won two straight games against the Buckeyes, something they haven't done since 1999-2000.

They'll now get ready for next Saturday's matchup against the Boilermakers. Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET.