Look: Jim Harbaugh Reveals Why He Took A Shot At Ryan Day

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Nearly a year ago to the day, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made an interesting comment about Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

"Sometimes, there are people standing on third base that think they hit a triple...but they didn't," he said following Michigan's win over the Buckeyes. A year later, Harbaugh explained why he made the comment.

“It was definitely a counterpunch by me to the comment that they’re going to hang 100 on us, etcetera,” Harbaugh told “The Stoney & Jansen” morning show. “Kind of like a Sugar Ray Robinson (knockout)."

Harbaugh went on to say he has great respect for Day and the Buckeyes, per Saturday Tradition:

“But the fact is, I think Ryan Day is a great coach,” said Harbaugh. “I think he is a tremendous football coach. Truth be known, that’s how I feel. You can see it week after week with his team. He’s as good a coach as there is in football.”

Saturday's showdown between the Wolverines and Buckeyes didn't need more juice, but Harbaugh seemingly always finds a way to make that happen.

Ohio State is a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan heading into The Game.

Who will win?